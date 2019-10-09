$420.79 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post $420.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $425.07 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $262.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,864 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,289,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 158,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.