3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $8,046,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in 3M by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 2,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.74. 2,767,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average is $176.69. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.81 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

