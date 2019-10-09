$384.35 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $384.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.70 million and the highest is $386.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $388.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Judd Dayton acquired 40,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $394,953.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $757,414.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,294,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,770. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

