3,551 Shares in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 1.42% of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $414,000.

Shares of DZK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

