334,150 Shares in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,841,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.22% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $542.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. i3 Verticals’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

