$332.37 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $332.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.73 million to $337.04 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $306.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 381,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $84.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,290.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,558 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

