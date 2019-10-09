$332.37 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $332.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.73 million to $337.04 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $306.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 381,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $84.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,290.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,558 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.