3,222 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $323,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,281.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

