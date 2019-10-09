$311.69 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $311.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $307.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 572,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $860,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Associated Banc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

