$302.50 Million in Sales Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post sales of $302.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the highest is $302.99 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $284.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $58.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 409,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

