$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. LKQ also reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LKQ by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 813,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,099,000 after acquiring an additional 86,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LKQ by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.