28,216 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $18,070,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 238.6% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 118,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CRS. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.36. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.