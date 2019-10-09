$246.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will report $246.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $254.00 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $286.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $949.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $971.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SEB Equities raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.49.

DO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 2,561,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

In related news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.