$246.17 Million in Sales Expected for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post $246.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.20 million. Forum Energy Technologies reported sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $994.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FET. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,899.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FET stock remained flat at $$1.34 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 977,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,881. The company has a market cap of $153.42 million, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

