$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,454,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 202,296 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 152,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.12. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

