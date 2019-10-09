$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.
Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,454,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 202,296 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 152,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.12. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.
About Emcor Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
