157,305 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

