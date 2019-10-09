15,656 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 460.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 38.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 138,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $247.64. 16,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $252.11. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

