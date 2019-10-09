$145.33 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $145.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $148.69 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $139.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $575.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.20 million to $577.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $641.33 million, with estimates ranging from $628.32 million to $659.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

NYSE:COR opened at $118.25 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $217,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.