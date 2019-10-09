135,310 Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 33,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

