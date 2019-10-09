122,577 Shares in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRON. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $800,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 793.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRON. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of CRON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 310,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Cronos Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.