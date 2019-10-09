11,750 Shares in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Home by 2,056.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of New Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Home by 229.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Home alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. Insiders have bought 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. New Home Company Inc has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.75 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM).

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.