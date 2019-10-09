114,124 Shares in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.60% of SeaSpine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 255,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 546.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 54,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.18. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

