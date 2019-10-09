1,044 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Raytheon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total transaction of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE RTN traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.12. 2,018,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.74. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

