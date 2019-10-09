10,276 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 69,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,193. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

