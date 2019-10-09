$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $11.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. 140,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,583. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 93.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

