-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

EIDX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. 7,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of -1.05. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

In other news, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

