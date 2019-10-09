$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. ONE Gas reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

