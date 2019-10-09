$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Retail Properties of America also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RPAI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.