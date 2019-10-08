Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $889,902.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $889,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $94,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $167,579.97.

ZNGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,325,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,070. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 298.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

