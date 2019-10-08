ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Reaches $780,566.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 25% against the dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper and HitBTC. ZPER has a total market cap of $780,566.00 and $15,675.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00079202 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00400723 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012126 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008803 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.