ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $136,056.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038939 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.38 or 0.05586875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016481 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

