Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $584,965.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $584,965.00 and approximately $15,863.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00195580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01024584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091679 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

