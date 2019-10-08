Zero Price Tops $0.0714 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $507,257.00 and $552.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,145,370 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,314 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

