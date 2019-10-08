Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,771.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $62,771.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

