Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MPB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 55,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

