Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Hold

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BATRK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 55,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,395. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.00 and a beta of 0.78. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 88,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 139.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

