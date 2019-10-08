Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) to Hold

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RESI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 1,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,759. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $629.23 million, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.42. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,570,432.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 243,137 shares of company stock worth $2,928,282 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

