Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to “Hold”

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lowered Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CARS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,419. The firm has a market cap of $618.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Becky A. Sheehan purchased 5,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,948 shares of company stock worth $575,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cars.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cars.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cars.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

