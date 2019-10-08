Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TELL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tellurian’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

