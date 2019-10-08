Zacks Investment Research Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Hold

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TAK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 38,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9,453,973.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,563,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $60,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,436,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,218,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,939,000 after purchasing an additional 803,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

