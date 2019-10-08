Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to Sell

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bank and Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CARE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,666. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth about $118,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

