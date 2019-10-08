Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

CVGW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 98,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other news, insider James E. Gibson sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $448,305.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,198 shares of company stock worth $6,361,521 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

