Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) to Sell

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.42.

OTCMKTS:ARTH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,653. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.