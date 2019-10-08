Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company that provides industry-leading production enhancement and environmental services solutions. By integrating technologies and intellectual capital to design, build and optimize fractures, CARBO delivers complete production enhancement solutions to help oilfield service companies and E&P clients increase the production of oil and natural gas wells and achieve higher ultimate recovery rates. The Company also provides high-performance spill prevention and containment solutions that are engineered to protect the client’s entire wellsite as well as the environment. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 target price on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CRR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 14,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. CARBO Ceramics has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 537,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,427. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 32,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $33,320.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 162,350 shares of company stock valued at $206,071 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

