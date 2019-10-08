Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

American Vanguard stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,441. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.83 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 4.60%. American Vanguard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,060 shares in the company, valued at $13,447,244.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ulrich Trogele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,102.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $109,050. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 6.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 65.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 255.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

