Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given $55.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 92.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 123.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,813. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.