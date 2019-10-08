Zacks: Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHAC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chardan Healthcare Acquisition an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Chardan Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Tuesday. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

