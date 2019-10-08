Zacks: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cambridge Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $93.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. 2,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $365.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 19.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 768.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

