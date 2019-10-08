Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE STT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.28. 79,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 58.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

