Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qiwi’s earnings. Qiwi reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qiwi.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 245,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qiwi by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Qiwi by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 607,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

