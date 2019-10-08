Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.83).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 17,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 332,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,378,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,587,684.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.